General Brnovich Announces Nearly $2 Million in Grant Funding to Combat the Opioid Crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $1,762,914 in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis.

The money will help support programs for nearly 14,000 individuals in Pima and Maricopa counties.

COPE Community Services is getting a chunk of the funding. Mary Specio-Boyer is the Chief Business Officer at COPE and said they will be using the nearly $250,000 to extend their outreach programs.

“This project is going to be able to allow us to go beyond our doors out into the community and for us it’s really one more element of the continuum of care,” said Specio-Boyer.

According to Arizona Department of Health Sciences, more than five people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona.

“This is an amazing opportunity and it’s something that I think will assist Arizona with getting ahead with ways we might not be able to do with traditional trouble,” said Specio-Boyer.

Across the state, this money will help diagnose, treat and educate people with opioid use disorder.

The goal is to provide mental health resources and treatment to all Arizonans in need.

“One of the things that’s most significant to us is that we’re seeing a lot of younger people coming in for treatment and having questions about addiction, and they’re not asking for a friend,” said Specio-Boyer. “They’re asking for themselves, and they’re maybe not quite ready to engage and this program will be able to address some of that as well.”

The grant funding comes as a result of the “One Arizona Plan” in the fight against the opioid crisis. The plan addresses the impact the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain has played in Opioid Use Disorder in people of all ages.

“There’s so many people that certainly didn’t start out with the idea that this would be their life. Maybe they were getting treatment for pain, then it became a dependence then it became an addiction and so forth. I do think the message here is that treatment is available and treatment works,” said Specio-Boyer.

There have been nearly 1,500 opioid related deaths in Arizona in 2022 to date.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can get help here at COPE or many other treatment centers across the county.

Organizations in Maricopa and Pima counties awarded grant funding include:

COPE Community Services - $249,656

FullCircle Program - $250,000

Hope for Addiction - $112,204

Phoenix Rescue Mission - $159,720

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services - $250,000

Jacob’s Hope - $249,999

notMYkid - $250,000

Phoenix Dream Center - $241,334

