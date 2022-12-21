RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning.

It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull the driver over, it sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. As a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver around 7:30, the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled over at mile post 172 near the Gila River Reservation.

Two people were in the SUV and have since been detained by troopers. It’s unclear if either was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A pursuit that started in Pinal County ended in a crash along I-10 Wednesday morning. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.