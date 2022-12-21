Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘We lost a beautiful soul’: Minnesota zoo orangutan Amanda dies at 46

The Como Zoo announced the passing of its orangutan, Amanda, on Monday, Dec. 19.
The Como Zoo announced the passing of its orangutan, Amanda, on Monday, Dec. 19.(Jackie Scherer Photography)
By Miranda Johnson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A Minnesota zoo announced the passing of its female hybrid orangutan Monday.

Como Zoo, located in St. Paul, said the orangutan, Amanda, was euthanized at the age of 46 Saturday morning.

The zoo said Amanda was experiencing discomfort, lethargy, and a lack of appetite recently. Zoo staff and a team of specialists from the University of Minnesota set out to find the cause of Amanda’s health issues when they discovered a mass in her body that caused chronic damage to her kidneys.

The zoo authorities said the mass was determined to be difficult to remove, and Amanda’s prognosis for recovery and improvement was extremely poor.

The decision was made to humanely euthanize her, the zoo said.

According to Como Zoo, Amanda was adopted into their care from the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas when she was three years old.

The zoo said Amanda was known for her intelligence, playful personality and love of painting and music.

KTTC reports Amanda was a favorite for generations of the zoo’s visitors.

Amanda also reportedly acted as an ambassador for orangutans in the wild and orangutan conservation.

“Amanda was curious, mischievous, engaging, and smart. We lost a beautiful soul”, Megan Elder, Como Zoo Primate Zookeeper, Orangutan Species Survival Coordinator, and International Orangutan Studbook Keeper said. “It’s crushing for me, my co-workers, and all that knew her, cared for her, and loved her. It’s no exaggeration to say she inspired generations. It’s hard to imagine Como without her.”

The mayor of St. Paul, Melvin Carter, officially declared Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, Amanda the Orangutan Day in her honor.

Copyright 2022 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Oro Valley Police identify men killed in wrong-way crash on Oracle Road
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Man killed in hit and run while fighting with deputy

Latest News

A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Biden tells Zelenskyy: ‘It’s an honor to be by your side’
Heather Honey, who was a manager with Cyber Ninjas in the Arizona Senate audit of the 2020...
LIVE: Witnesses testify during hearing regarding Kari Lake’s stolen election claims
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war