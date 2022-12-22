Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities in Pinal County looking for man, missing boy

Michael Ruiz, 30, may be with a 2-year-old boy in a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license...
Authorities say Michael Ruiz, 30, is with a 2-year-old boy in a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license plate 786NLG.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with.

The PCSO said Michael Ruiz, 30, left Arizona City around 11:30 a.m. in a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license plate 786NLG.

He is with a 2-year-old boy. Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

Anyone who sees Ruiz or the vehicle is urged to call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office clarified that the search is not yet an official Amber Alert, but said it may meet that criteria in the future.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Heather Honey, who was a manager with Cyber Ninjas in the Arizona Senate audit of the 2020...
First day of trial regarding Kari Lake’s stolen election claims lacks bombshells
A wreck left at least one car damaged on I-19.
Authorities working crash on I-19
A pursuit that started in Pinal County ended in a crash along I-10 Wednesday morning.
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the...
LIVE: Kari Lake trial continues Thursday; claims ‘tabulator issues’ cost her election win
Tucson was ordered to rescind its "source of income" ordinance after the state Attorney...
Arizona Attorney General’s Office declares Tucson’s ‘source of income’ ordinance illegal