Authorities in Pinal County looking for man, missing boy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with.

The PCSO said Michael Ruiz, 30, left Arizona City around 11:30 a.m. in a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license plate 786NLG.

He is with a 2-year-old boy. Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

Anyone who sees Ruiz or the vehicle is urged to call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office clarified that the search is not yet an official Amber Alert, but said it may meet that criteria in the future.

