Arizona Attorney General’s Office declares Tucson’s ‘source of income’ ordinance illegal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 22, notified the city of Tucson that its “source of income” ordinance must be rescinded because it violates state law.

The ordinance makes it unlawful for a landlord or property manager to deny an application just because of how an applicant makes their money.

The AGO’s “S.B. 1487″ investigation determined Tucson’s ordinance defines “source of income” broadly as “wages, salaries, child support, spousal support, foster care subsidies, rental assistance, security deposit or downpayment assistance, income derived from social security or disability insurance, veterans’ benefits, or any other form of governmental assistance, benefit, or subsidy.”

In 1992, the Arizona legislature passed A.R.S. § 9-500.09, giving certain large cities and towns the power to enact local fair housing ordinances. However, that statute and several others said local fair housing ordinances had to be passed “no later than January 1, 1995.”

The AGO determined that Tucson’s ordinance passed 27 years after Jan. 1, 1995, violating the deadline.

The city was given 30 days to rescind the ordinance.

Copy of AGO report of Tucson Ordinance here.

