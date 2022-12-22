Bicyclist dies after being hit by ambulance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an ambulance hit a bicyclist, killing him, on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

According to Tucson police, officers were called shortly before 5 a.m. to the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Towner Street in response to the collision.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Terry Lee Sellers and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Traffic detectives believe Sellers had been riding his gas-powered bicycle east, through the parking lot of a hospital, when he turned onto Craycroft Road. He was then struck by an ambulance headed south.

The ambulance driver immediately stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Authorities determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

The ambulance had not been responding to an emergency at the time, and the brakes on Sellers’ bicycle were not working.

Failure to yield by the bicycle is a contributing factor in the crash.

As of Thursday, no charges or citations had been issued.

