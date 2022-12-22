Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the road rage incident on I-35 in Laredo, officials said.

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. Border Patrol units also arrived at the scene.

Police did not detail what led to the incident but said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Heather Honey, who was a manager with Cyber Ninjas in the Arizona Senate audit of the 2020...
First day of trial regarding Kari Lake’s stolen election claims lacks bombshells
A wreck left at least one car damaged on I-19.
Authorities working crash on I-19
A pursuit that started in Pinal County ended in a crash along I-10 Wednesday morning.
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

Latest News

Delsey first told officers that she was a passenger in the vehicle.
Body-cam shows alleged DUI driver swimming out of Chandler lake after crashing car
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the...
LIVE: Kari Lake trial continues Thursday; claims ‘tabulator issues’ cost her election win