Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Brittney Griner asks fans to write letters to Paul Whelan in Russia

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.” (Instagram/brittneyyevettegriner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Basketball star Brittney Griner is on a mission to free other Americans who are currently detained in Russia.

On Wednesday, she asked her fans to write letters of support to Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is still being held in a Russian detention center.

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.”

In early December, the Biden administration secured Griner’s release in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

The administration said they haven’t been able to secure Whelan’s release because Russia treats his case differently.

Whelan is currently serving 16 years in prison for espionage charges.

The U.S. has referred to the charges as a “sham.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Heather Honey, who was a manager with Cyber Ninjas in the Arizona Senate audit of the 2020...
First day of trial regarding Kari Lake’s stolen election claims lacks bombshells
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Oro Valley Police identify men killed in wrong-way crash on Oracle Road

Latest News

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not...
Griner asks fans to write letters to Whelan in Russia
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate hits snag in bid to pass $1.7 trillion spending bill
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Republican Rep. Comer asks Senate to reject spending bill