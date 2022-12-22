Advertise
Driver accused of DUI after car crashes into lake in Chandler

Police say the driver is facing DUI charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is facing DUI charges after they allegedly crashed the car into a lake, and then lied about it to officers early Thursday morning.

Chandler police say it happened just after midnight in the area of Ray Road and Dobson. According to Det. Eva Zermeno, officers arrived to find one person swimming out of the man-made lake who first told officers that they were a passenger in the vehicle. That person reportedly said that someone else was driving the vehicle, and provided someone’s name, officers said. Fire crews and officers worked to try to find the driver but detectives say they learned that it wasn’t true. Police said that person was arrested on accusations of false reporting and for allegedly driving under the influence.

Video from the scene showed crews working to pull the vehicle out of the water. No other injuries were reported.

