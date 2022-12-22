Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’re the envy of the country!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, December 22nd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure will keep us warm and dry for Christmas week as the central eastern half of the country deals with a much more active and chilly pattern! Flight delays are expected in those parts of the country so make sure to check your travel plans!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

