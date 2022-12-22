PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her attorneys are once again taking the stand on Thursday after stating that tabulator issues on Election Day cost her a win.

On the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Lake is trying to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes.

Lawyers for the former television anchor are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of voters. The defective printers produced ballots that were too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. Lines backed up in some areas amid the confusion. County officials say everyone had a chance to vote, and all ballots were counted since ballots affected by the printers were taken to more sophisticated counters at the elections department headquarters.

