More than 210,000 travelers to go through the Tucson International Airport this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Across the country, people are preparing for winter weather to hit. It’s coming at a time when many will be traveling for the holiday season and it’s causing concern for travelers who are trying to make it to their destination.

While, the weather is nice for us here in Tucson, the winter storms could cause some holiday travel nightmares.

Dec. 22 through Dec. 30 are expected to be the busiest days of travel, but with a big winter storm on the way for many destinations, travelers have more concerns than just long lines at security.

“We’re going from here to Denver, to an eventual destination of Grand Rapids, Michigan which is supposed to be in the center of if the bomb hits,” said traveler, Karen Ogle.

According to FlightAware, more than 400 flights across the U.S. were canceled Wednesday and nearly 800 were already been cancelled for Thursday. Many travelers are hoping they’ll be lucky enough to make it to their destination just in time.

″I hope we’re right ahead of it and then the real storm will hit tomorrow while we’re in Michigan, so we’re looking forward to the snow,” she said.

Some here in Tucson are also traveling to another country to see family they haven’t seen in years due to the pandemic. They’ve had their trip planned for months, but the weather could change everything.

“The weather for sure. It’s always on our minds if our plane is going to make it in that you’re connecting with and if you’re going to be able to make it out,” Marion Eichenberger said.

She was on the way to Canada to see her children after lockdowns keeping them apart for the last three years.

“We’re good on the way there, we know that for sure,” said Mike Eichenberger, who has been doing is homework for the trip. “There’s a window right through the middle of the country, but on the way back, who knows?”

This season, the Tucson International Airport is expecting more than 210,000 passengers to go through the terminal. That’s up 25% from last year.

“Check with your specific airline to make sure that your flight isn’t impacted and because of the weather that’s happening, we’re telling people to get to the airport early,” Austin Wright, Tucson International Airport’s Chief Communications Officer advised. “We’re recommending at least two hours before your flight because we’re expecting long lines both with the airlines and TSA.”

The Tucson Airport also recommends doing reserved parking because so many will be flying this season and of course, pack your patience.

If you are planning to travel for the holidays, but haven’t booked your flight yet, you don’t want to wait much longer. Airline tickets are selling faster than they did for thanksgiving and prices are higher.

