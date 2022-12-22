Pinal County authorities looking for missing 12-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 12-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

According to authorities, Kelly Conklin was last seen around 4 p.m. near Combs and Gantzel Roads in San Tan Valley.

Kelly was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray camo pants and no shoes. He has dark hair and hazel eyes.

He had previously run away with a member of his household, but that child has been found and is safe.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.