Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said.

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said EMS pronounced the worker dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Officials are still investigating the fall, Christian said.

