FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Santa will love this weather!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure will keep us warm and dry through Christmas as the central eastern half of the country deals with a much more active and chilly pattern! Flight delays are expected in those parts of the country so make sure to check your travel plans! Next week we could see one last shot of moisture before 2022 comes to an end!

FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

