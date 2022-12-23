Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

I-10 reopens after armed man shuts down freeway near Goodyear.

Traffic is expected to be shut down throughout the morning.
Traffic is expected to be shut down throughout the morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions in the West Valley at a time of one of the busiest travel days of the day.

According to ADOT, the closure is affecting eastbound travel starting at Bullard Avenue near Goodyear, while westbound traffic is stopped at Litchfield Road. Initial reports of a closure for eastbound travel came in around 4 a.m. but the closure later was extended to include the entire freeway. Specific details of the police situation have not been released, but details confirmed that officers negotiated with the suspect, who was armed. After a short time, he surrendered to officers. No shots were fired.

As of 6::25 a.m., traffic reopened. Drivers should expect residual delays as the traffic backup clears. Click/tap here for live traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson was ordered to rescind its "source of income" ordinance after the state Attorney...
Arizona Attorney General’s Office declares Tucson’s ‘source of income’ ordinance illegal
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by ambulance
Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were found on East Old...
Autopsy report: Pima county father, son died in a murder suicide
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson

Latest News

Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu,...
French serial killer ‘The Serpent’ freed from Nepal prison
Inflation is slowing down.
Inflation gauge slows to 5.5% in November
A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris on...
3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
Authorities say Michael Ruiz, 30, is with 2-year-old Benjamin Ruiz.
UPDATE: Pinal County authorities look for man, missing boy; find vehicle in Yuma