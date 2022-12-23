I-10 reopens after armed man shuts down freeway near Goodyear.

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions in the West Valley at a time of one of the busiest travel days of the day.

According to ADOT, the closure is affecting eastbound travel starting at Bullard Avenue near Goodyear, while westbound traffic is stopped at Litchfield Road. Initial reports of a closure for eastbound travel came in around 4 a.m. but the closure later was extended to include the entire freeway. Specific details of the police situation have not been released, but details confirmed that officers negotiated with the suspect, who was armed. After a short time, he surrendered to officers. No shots were fired.

As of 6::25 a.m., traffic reopened. Drivers should expect residual delays as the traffic backup clears. Click/tap here for live traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.