Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Juan Ciscomani says border security is 1st priority

Juan Ciscomani interview
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 118th Congress will be sworn in on Jan. 3. That’s when the Republican party takes control of the House of Representatives, and Juan Ciscomani will represent Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District. The new district covers parts of Tucson and points east to both the Mexico and New Mexico border.

Ciscomani says border security is the top issue he’s ready to take on once he’s seated. He says he supports the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“He’s done a terrible job and he has no plans to get better,” says Ciscomani.

The Representative-elect says making sure the right amount of money is spent in the right places on the border is key.

“It’s got to be the funding and the resources that our Border Patrol agents should have to do this,” he says.

Ciscomani says the focus should be on hiring new agents, investing in new technology and filling any gaps on the southern border.

“This is what my constituents elected me for so I’m going in there focused on this to address it,” he says.

He says he’s willing to work across the aisle and listen to any of the 435 members of the new Congress with an idea.

“I’m willing to listen and see how we can get to an agreement where we can properly fund and permanently fund border security.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson was ordered to rescind its "source of income" ordinance after the state Attorney...
Arizona Attorney General’s Office declares Tucson’s ‘source of income’ ordinance illegal
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by ambulance
Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were found on East Old...
Autopsy report: Pima county father, son died in a murder suicide
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson

Latest News

Juan Ciscomani interview
Juan Ciscomani interview
A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris on...
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu,...
French serial killer ‘The Serpent’ freed from Nepal prison