Juan Ciscomani says border security is 1st priority

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 118th Congress will be sworn in on Jan. 3. That’s when the Republican party takes control of the House of Representatives, and Juan Ciscomani will represent Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District. The new district covers parts of Tucson and points east to both the Mexico and New Mexico border.

Ciscomani says border security is the top issue he’s ready to take on once he’s seated. He says he supports the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“He’s done a terrible job and he has no plans to get better,” says Ciscomani.

The Representative-elect says making sure the right amount of money is spent in the right places on the border is key.

“It’s got to be the funding and the resources that our Border Patrol agents should have to do this,” he says.

Ciscomani says the focus should be on hiring new agents, investing in new technology and filling any gaps on the southern border.

“This is what my constituents elected me for so I’m going in there focused on this to address it,” he says.

He says he’s willing to work across the aisle and listen to any of the 435 members of the new Congress with an idea.

“I’m willing to listen and see how we can get to an agreement where we can properly fund and permanently fund border security.”

