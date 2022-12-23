Judge dismisses Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit, denying attempt to change state AG race results

KINGMAN, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Mohave County judge has denied Republican Abe Hamadeh’s challenge. Judge Lee F. Jantzen ruled quickly after closing arguments wrapped up, saying in part: “The bottom line is you just haven’t proven your case.”

The short-lived trial began Friday morning to challenge of his narrow defeat to Democrat Kris Mayes in the Arizona attorney general’s race. Hamadeh, who lost by 511 votes, alleges in his lawsuit that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to issues involving disenfranchised voters. Shortly after the ruling, Hamadeh says they were limited in what they could prove in court. “Based on the constraints imposed on us by the court and the obstruction by the opposing side, we were only given 6 hours with 3 people to attempt to go through 2.5 million ballots,” he wrote on Twitter.

There are thousands of uncounted provisional ballots. Thousands of voters were disenfranchised. Election Day in Maricopa County was a disaster. Election officials failed democracy. My team will await the results of the recount before deciding our next steps. Merry Christmas!

Earlier this week, the Mohave County Superior Court judge ruled that Hamadeh’s lawsuit could move forward on four of five counts, which makes claims that some provisional voters were excluded, provisional and early ballots were disqualified, there were unverified early ballots and that tabulation machine problem resulted in rejected ballots because voters didn’t fill them out correctly. The count that was dismissed alleged that illegal votes were counted for unverified early ballots.

Initially, he ruled Hamadeh’s case was different from other GOP counterparts because Hamadeh didn’t allege “fraud or personal agendas being pushed” in his lawsuit. Instead, he claimed mistakes by election officials led to a miscount of votes that could’ve affected the outcome of a narrow attorney general race. The race saw Democrat Kris Mayes come out on top by just over 500 votes, but the race has gone to an automatic recount since it’s within a 0.5% margin.

