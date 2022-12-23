Parents of missing 12-year-old arrested on child abuse charges in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Pinal County sheriff’s deputies have arrested the parents of a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this week.

Kelly “KJ” Conklin was last around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Combs and Gantzel roads in Queen Creek. Deputies believe he and an older sibling ran away together. The older teen has since been located and is safe.

Conklin is described as having black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black GAP hoodie with gray letters and sweatpants with multi-colored triangles.

According to PCSO, detectives interviewed Conklin’s parents and other children in the home while investigating the boy’s disappearance. Kelly Conklin, 46, and Melissa Conklin, 39, have since been arrested on child abuse charges that deputies say are not directly tied to the disappearance of Kelly.

PCSO is asking area residents to check their security cameras for video of two children walking in the area of Combs and Gantzel on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly Conklin, 46, and Melissa Conklin, 39, were arrested on child abuse charges as deputies search for their missing 12-year-old son, Kelly "KJ" Conklin. (Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.