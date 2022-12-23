Advertise
2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.(Gray News, file)
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Dec. 23, 2022
PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation and was working to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est train station. The shooting came at a time when Paris is bustling with activity before the Christmas weekend.

The Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area while emergency workers were at the scene.

Two of the four people who were wounded are in critical condition, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are in contact with investigators but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive at this stage. France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015-2016 and remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.

