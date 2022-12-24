Advertise
Fiancée of PCSO Sheriff Lamb’s late son dies days after crash in Gilbert killed son, grandchild

Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the...
Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the hospital on Friday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper died in the hospital on Friday night, Sheriff Lamb announced on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Lamb posted a video to Facebook sharing the news with the following caption:

Thank you everybody for the amazing support, the love and the prayers! We feel so blessed as a Family! Please keep Caroline’s Family in your prayers as Caroline passed last night and is in Heaven with Cooper and our sweet Elaine.

God Bless all of you!

Sheriff Mark Lamb

Patten’s full obituary can be found here, as shared by Sheriff Lamb.

Caroline Patten was driving near Elliot Road and Cole Drive, just west of Recker Road around 3:45 p.m. when her car was hit by a suspected DUI driver while trying to make a left turn. Sheriff Lamb’s son Cooper and one-year-old granddaughter died at the scene.

21-year-old Brian Torres was arrested at the crash scene and was not injured. At last check, Investigators were still waiting for Torres’ BAC lab analysis results.

