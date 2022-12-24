FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting out Christmas weekend on the nice list

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average temperatures to kick-off Christmas weekend. Dry with a warming trend into early next week. KOLD News 13′s First Alert Weather team is watching a couple of weather systems that will impact the area with a chance of valley rain and mountain snow around the middle and second half of next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

