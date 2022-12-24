Health officials warn of animal tranquilizer “xylazine” contaminating illicit drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Poison and Drug Information System is out with a warning about a new drug on Arizona streets.

Xylazine is an animal tranquiller used by veterinarians, but now it’s showing up on the streets combined with other illegal drugs, like fentanyl.

“You could die. But, it would be a combination of other medications. It can make you unconscious and breathing, and your blood pressure and heart rate can decrease. Usually, people are encountering it unknowingly while they are using illicit drugs,” Dr. Daniel Brooks with Banner Health said.

He added that health officials are starting to see this drug in patients being admitted for service at Banner Health and even autopsies across the state. “We are working with public health and safety agencies to warn Arizona healthcare providers and medical examiners about this dangerous drug.”

Banner Health is also looking to learn more about the drug. Officials are looking to other healthcare providers who detect xylazine in patients, pills, or forensic samples.

If you think you or someone you know has ingested xylazine, you’re urged to call the Arizona Poison System at 1-800-222-1222. It’s a 24/7 and confidential service.

