Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Broadway Boulevard

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with another car early Saturday morning, Dec. 24.

According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 8400 block of Broadway Boulevard in response to the collision.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist was found suffering from severe injuries. Though authorities tried to treat him, he died at the scene. Police are withholding his identity until his next of kin can be notified.

Traffic detectives say the motorcyclist was speeding west on Broadway Boulevard when the motorcycle, a blue 2015 Yamaha FZ07, hit the back of a white 2012 Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Dodge immediately stopped and cooperated with law enforcement. Detectives determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist had been wearing a helmet and had a proper motorcycle license.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests or citations had been made.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

