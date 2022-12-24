Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
Tucson was ordered to rescind its "source of income" ordinance after the state Attorney...
Arizona Attorney General’s Office declares Tucson’s ‘source of income’ ordinance illegal
KJ has been found, Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies say.
12-year-old from Pinal County found after running away on Tuesday
Ricardo Garcia
Pima County sheriff’s deputy on administrative leave amid sexual assault investigation
It took crews a year and a half to build the Gold Mine Experience.
First phase of new theme park in Wickenburg set to open next month

Latest News

Raymond Roberts Sr. says he has played the same lottery numbers for more than 20 years.
Veteran uses ‘intuition’ to win 6 lottery prizes in same drawing for more than $1 million
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
KJ has been found, Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies say.
12-year-old from Pinal County found after running away on Tuesday
A time-lapse video shows the moment Watertown went from rain to a blast of snow. (WWNY)
Time lapse shows winter storm arrive in New York
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel