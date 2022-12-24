Woman missing from Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County authorities are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 23.

Sheriff’s deputies say 79-year-old Willie “Frankie” Gallant was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the 4600 of East Camino Puerto Lobo. She was driving a 2009 white Honda Accord with Arizona license plate AFG 1933.

She is described as standing at 5′6″ and has white hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

