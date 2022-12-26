Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting

The shooting happened Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported. (WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An early morning shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in New Orleans, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. local time Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Investigators said first responders found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and a woman, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital, and two female victims, ages 17 and 18, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive.

The identities of the deceased victims will be released by the parish coroner.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie "Frankie" Gallant
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pima County woman
Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the...
Fiancée of PCSO Sheriff Lamb’s late son dies days after crash in Gilbert killed son, grandchild
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Broadway Boulevard
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
27 deaths reported in western NY from massive storm
Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
Police say the latest homicide happened on Riverside Street in east Phoenix.
Man dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Phoenix
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid are impairing the use of life-saving medical...
Ukraine: Blackouts threaten lives of patients