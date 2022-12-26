Advertise
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix

Video from the scene showed a busy stretch of Camelback Road taped off in west Phoenix early Monday morning.
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police do not have a suspect description and detectives are at the scene trying to find out what led up to the shooting.

Camelback Road is closed from 41st Drive to 43rd Avenue as the investigation takes place.

