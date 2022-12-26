Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Dog killed after suspect shoots multiple times into home Christmas Day

Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a...
Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a dog.(Police (MGN))
By Jennifer Blake and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A dog was killed after a man fired several shots into a Virginia home on Christmas Day.

The Colonial Heights Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Police said the resident told officers that a man came to the home and attempted to force their way through the front door. When the man was not able to successfully enter, he fired several gunshots into the front of the home, WWBT reported.

According to police reports, the resident and their pet dog were both hit by gunshots during the shooting. The resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the dog did not survive.

Police are still investigating and say the suspect fled the scene in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-748-3660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the...
Fiancée of PCSO Sheriff Lamb’s late son dies days after crash in Gilbert killed son, grandchild
Willie "Frankie" Gallant
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pima County woman
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Broadway Boulevard
Saenz De Smith has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost and confused. Please...
Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

The department said Wirtz started as a volunteer in 1996.
Connecticut firefighter dies from injuries sustained at house fire
A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
These stories and more help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights.
Year in review: Take a look at 2022’s craziest trending stories
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit