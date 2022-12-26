Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and wet end to 2022!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 26th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The ridge of high pressure that kept us warm and dry through Christmas is breaking down and changes are coming! By the middle of the week, we’ll see a pattern change as multiple storm systems move through for the end of the year! Valley rain and mountain snow expected on and off Wednesday through Monday of next week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: 70% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie "Frankie" Gallant
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pima County woman
Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the...
Fiancée of PCSO Sheriff Lamb’s late son dies days after crash in Gilbert killed son, grandchild
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Broadway Boulevard
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 26th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 26th
Allie Potter Christmas forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues but Santa says naughty weather conditions are on the way
Allie Potter Christmas Eve Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting out Christmas weekend on the nice list
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who asked Santa for ‘Sunny and 70°' for Christmas?