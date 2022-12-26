FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues but Santa says naughty weather conditions are on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Much warmer than normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday with mostly clear skies and light winds. A major shift in the pattern will bring about an extended period of cool, mostly cloudy and occasionally wet weather. Significant rainfall is possible with snow over the high peaks.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
New Year’s Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
