FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues but Santa says naughty weather conditions are on the way

Allie Potter Christmas forecast
By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Much warmer than normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday with mostly clear skies and light winds. A major shift in the pattern will bring about an extended period of cool, mostly cloudy and occasionally wet weather. Significant rainfall is possible with snow over the high peaks.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

