FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps but a change is on the way

Allie Potter December 26 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Much warmer than normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday with mostly clear skies and light winds. A major shift in the pattern will bring about an extended period of cool, mostly cloudy and occasionally wet weather. Significant rainfall is possible with snow over the high peaks.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 61. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

