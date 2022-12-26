Advertise
Man accused of murdering stepfather in Gilbert after returning from Christmas dinner

48-year-old Michael Kaser was taken into custody after officers made contact him on the scene.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police say a man is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting his stepfather after returning from a family dinner on Christmas.

Gilbert Police officers responded to a call just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Recker and Warner roads. Initially, it was reported that a car had backed into a home. However, when they arrived, they found an 80-year-old man who had been shot and was unresponsive. Officers say that man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators early Monday revealed that officers learned that 48-year-old Michael Kaser had shot his stepfather after returning from a family dinner. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail where is facing homicide-related charges. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

The investigation is still underway. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

