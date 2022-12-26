Man dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Phoenix

Advertise
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:09 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead late Sunday night.

Officers say they were called out to reports of shots fired near 45th Street and Broadway Road, just a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish

The shooting marked the second deadly shooting to happen on Christmas in Phoenix police’s jurisdiction. In the East Valley, Gilbert police also investigated a deadly shooting, marking a total of three homicides within a 24-hour span in the Valley, according to Arizona’s Family records.

