Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman

Saenz De Smith has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost and confused.
Saenz De Smith has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost and confused. Please contact Phoenix PD with any information.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 62-year-old Maria Saenz De Smith.

She is described standing at 5′2 and weighing 148 pounds. Saenz De Smith has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing red sweatpants, a white shirt, a navy blue jacket and white tennis shoes. Saenz De Smith was last seen on foot in the area of North 17th Avenue and West Cheryl Drive.

Police said Saenz De Smith has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost and confused.

Please contact Phoenix PD with any information.

