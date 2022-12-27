Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Action Day: Rain, mountain snow expected Wednesday

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
A storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow to southern Arizona.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Wednesday, Dec. 28, because of a storm in the forecast that will bring rain and mountain snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for elevations above 7,500 feet. Mountains in the advisory include the Santa Catalina and Rincon mountains as well as the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties. Snow totals could reach up to 12 inches.

The rain will arrive from the northwest with areas west of Tucson seeing rain before noon, east of Tucson seeing rain after noon. A half-inch is expected with locally higher amounts.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

WEATHER SLIDESHOW

Below are weather videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/ygmae46b.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 80% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: 80% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, according to the CDC.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Accident at South Tucson restaurant
Police: Drunk driver crashes through Taqueria Pico de Gallo on Christmas Eve
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson
Saenz De Smith has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost and confused. Please...
Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman
The incident happened early Tuesday, Dec. 27, near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue,...
Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, December 27th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big drop for the end of 2022!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Goldilocks Day Tuesday, then big changes move in!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps Tuesday, but a change is on the way