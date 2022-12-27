Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl days away, donations depend on ticket sales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The final preps for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl are happening right now but there’s also a push to help off the field.

Officials are working to add to the millions of dollars the bowl game has given away since the first game in Tucson in 2015.

The amount of money going to a long list of organizations depends on how many people fill the stands at Arizona Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30.

Since 2015, over $4.5 million has been given to more than 70 local charities throughout Pima County.

The grants for this year’s game will go out at the beginning of 2023 after officials figure out how much money is raised. That money is split between all the charities.

The applications to be part of this are available right now. Nonprofits have until Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. to apply.

All of the money from ticket and liquor sales goes to these charities.

”Every time we look around the stadium and see an empty seat we see a lost opportunity for dollars to charity,” executive director of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Kym Adair said. “We’re hoping our community will turn out, buy a ticket, drink a beer and enjoy a terrific game on Dec. 30th between Wyoming and Ohio. And it’s a win-win because all that money will go back to local charities.”

The giving doesn’t end there, the sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, Barstool Sports, is giving more than $1 million to southern Arizona with the goal of helping even more organizations struggling because of the pandemic.

More details about that effort will be presented at the game on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.