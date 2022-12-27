UPDATE: Valencia Road closed at I-10 because of crash
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Valencia Road is closed because of a crash involving a tractor-trailer at Interstate 10.
Westbound traffic on I-10 is backing up east of Valencia Road because of the crash.
No information about possible injuries was immediately available.
Tucson police said there is also spilled diesel at the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area.
KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as facts become available.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.