Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: Valencia Road closed at I-10 because of crash

Valencia Road had to be closed because of a crash at I-10 Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27.
Valencia Road had to be closed because of a crash at I-10 Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Valencia Road is closed because of a crash involving a tractor-trailer at Interstate 10.

Westbound traffic on I-10 is backing up east of Valencia Road because of the crash.

No information about possible injuries was immediately available.

Tucson police said there is also spilled diesel at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as facts become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Accident at South Tucson restaurant
Police: Drunk driver crashes through Taqueria Pico de Gallo on Christmas Eve
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson
Saenz De Smith has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost and confused. Please...
Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman
The incident happened early Tuesday, Dec. 27, near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue,...
Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue

Latest News

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Broadway Boulevard
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Traffic is expected to be shut down throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens after armed man shuts down freeway near Goodyear.
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by ambulance