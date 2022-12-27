Firefighters’ dog missing after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix firefighters who were on duty on Christmas Eve came home to find someone had ransacked their house, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings.

They’re most concerned about their dog, who ran off during the early morning burglary in Glendale on Sunday. Glendale Police officers say they are still searching for the suspects who broke into the home near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird. “I came in here and my safe was on the ground and they had cut through the top of this. So this was on the floor and they cut through this with a grinder or some sort of circular saw,” Jacob Walshire said.

Both Walshire and his roommate Jacob Normali said they’re feeling more than just a little uneasy. “They took all the firearms, they took all the ammunition,” Walshire said. “We both had a lot of cash like savings in there, some heirlooms and stuff from grandparents.” Walshire said he was the first to come across the mess in their home and called Normali to let him know the bad news. “I could hear it in his voice, I knew something was wrong immediately,” Normali said. “The first thing I asked was are the dogs there?”

One of Normali’s dogs named Coto was able to to find his way back home. His other dog Bear, a Red Heeler, is still missing. Check the photo below for a photo of Bear.

Jacob Walshire and Jacob Normali had their home ransacked on Christmas Eve while they were on duty with Phoenix Fire Department. (Arizona's Family)

“You know I’ve worked hard for everything I’ve ever had, but that stuff is all possessions and I’ll work to get that back, but the dog is all I care about,” he said. Normali said other homes in their area have been ransacked and that he is wondering if the suspects are the same individuals. The two filed a police report, but so far no arrests have been made.

“You know there are always going to be bad people in the world,” he said. “I think my roommate and I want to be firefighters because we want to be some of those individuals that help put that back together and be the good people.” In light of the incident, the two men say they’re having trouble feeling safe in their own home. “It just felt really invasive and I really didn’t know what to think,” Normali said. “I didn’t know what to say or to do.”

“They took a lot of firearms and stuff that we’d use to protect ourselves,” said Walshire. “It’s more nerve-wracking to think they could be back with those and take more stuff.” In total, the two firefighters say the alleged suspects took 15 guns, among many others items including family heirlooms they say can’t be replaced. If you’d like to help, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.

