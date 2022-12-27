Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big drop for the end of 2022!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, December 27th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The ridge of high pressure that kept us warm and dry through Christmas is breaking down and changes are coming! By the middle of the week, we’ll see a pattern change as multiple storm systems move through for the end of the year! Valley rain and mountain snow expected on and off Wednesday through Monday of next week.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 80% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain chance, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: 80% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

