Forest Service plans prescribed burn near Summerhaven

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Forest Service announced plans for a prescribed pile burn in the Coronado National Forest near Summerhaven Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The prescribed pile burn is comprised of 10 acres of hand piles in the Marshall Gulch area in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

If conditions are favorable, firefighters will ignite and hold piles while an anticipated weather system moves into the area.

According the the Forest Service, there are no anticipated smoke impacts.

