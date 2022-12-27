Advertise
Judge denies sanctions against Kari Lake

Kari Lake will have to repay court costs for the defendants, which included Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County(Arizona's Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - A Maricopa County judge has denied sanctions against attorneys for Kari Lake after she lost a lawsuit challenging the election results.

However, Lake will have to repay more than $33,000 in court costs for the defendants, which included Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County.

Lake and her attorneys could have been on the hook for up to $700,000.

The defendants argued Lake’s lawsuit had no basis in fact.

Meanwhile, lawyers for two other Republican candidates could also be facing sanction in separate election challenges.

Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem and Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh both had their court cases dismissed.

Attorneys for elections workers say those cases were without merit.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

