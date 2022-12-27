Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery

Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A man in Massachusetts stopped to fill up the gas tank for his wife so she wouldn’t have to do so the next morning and walked away with some extra cash.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Christian Kalil picked up a bottle of water for his hockey game while he was at the gas station and bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket at the same time.

He told lottery officials he chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.

Kalil chose to take the annual option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Kari Lake may face hundreds of thousands of dollars in court imposed sanctions
Accident at South Tucson restaurant
Police: Drunk driver crashes through Taqueria Pico de Gallo on Christmas Eve
Saenz De Smith has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost and confused. Please...
Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman
Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the...
Fiancée of PCSO Sheriff Lamb’s late son dies days after crash in Gilbert killed son, grandchild
48-year-old Michael Kaser was taken into custody after officers made contact him on the scene.
Man accused of murdering stepfather in Gilbert after returning from Christmas dinner

Latest News

A storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow to southern Arizona.
Action Day: Rain, mountain snow expected Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an...
J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt pauses on the practice field as he takes part in...
Cardinals’ JJ Watt announces retirement from NFL at end of season
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone! We have ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat