Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m.

Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.

On social media, customers are complaining about long lines to speak with representatives, problems with lost bags and excessive wait times or busy signals on the airline’s customer service telephone lines.

Some people have been left scrambling trying to figure out how to get home. Joshua Menefee came to Phoenix to visit his family for the holidays. His flight back home to Houston, Texas was cancelled. He doesn’t expect to get out on a flight with Southwest on Tuesday, so now he’s trying to get a rental car to make the drive home.

“If I can’t get a hotel extend rental, I’ll have a 20 hour drive with a 3 year old back to Houston,” he said. “It’s not ideal.” Others who are trying to come back to the Valley are stuck in other parts of the country. Erin Jones and her family went to Washington D.C. before Christmas for a family vacation. She said they were supposed to fly back to Phoenix on Christmas Eve, but their flight was cancelled.

Her young kids were ready to get back home for Christmas, but they were diverted to Florida. They spent a night in Tampa, and then rented a car and drove to Orlando to try and get home. They ended up in Austin, Texas where they’d been for two days. “I think my way of coping is to laugh at stuff I’ve been trying to keep a positive attitude, but it’s crazy,” she said. “It’s comical.”

Jones rented a car and plans to make the 14-hour drive back to the valley on Wednesday. She said the rental cars and hotels since their cancellations began have cost her hundreds of dollars. The president of the union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants said they saw an issue like this coming.

“Flight attendants are at their whit’s end and it’s the worst moral possible,” President Lyn Montgomery of TWU Local 556 said. “Southwest hasn’t put a system into place that can properly handle all the changes.” Montgomery said they’ve been pushing the airline to upgrade to newer technology so things like this wouldn’t happen. “We don’t need talk anymore we need an action plan. We need to know when you’re going live with the new systems. We will hold management accountable so our customers and us don’t have to deal with this anymore.”

‘Disruptions across our network’

In a statement to CNN, Southwest Airlines said it is “experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of (the winter storm’s) lingering effects on the totality of our operation.”

Some of the airports seeing the biggest issue are Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, and Dallas Love Field where Southwest operates. Calls to Southwest’s customer service attempted Monday afternoon by CNN did not go through, so customers couldn’t even get in the queue to speak to a representative. Southwest told CNN it is “fully staffed to answer calls.”

The airline also says, “those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire.” Meanwhile, in hard-hit western New York, Buffalo International Airport said in its most recent tweet that it plans to resume passenger flights at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday. The temperature at the airport was 18 degrees Fahrenheit around 2 p.m. ET, with light snow falling on top of the huge amounts the area has already seen.

Southwest Apologizes

The airline sent out a formal apology as follows:

With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning. We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. This forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity. This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. And we’re working to reach to Customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options. Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known. On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees. With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.