One dead, 2 missing after falling through ice while crossing Coconino County lake

One woman is dead and 2 others are missing after the 3 fell through the ice while trying to cross Woods Canyon Lake on Monday.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and two men are missing after they fell through the ice on Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County on Monday afternoon.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that the three had been walking on the ice on the frozen lake and fell through around 3:30 p.m. Officials say they were able to pull the woman from the water and attempted CPR, but she died at the scene.

The two men have not been found. Deputies searched the area with Gila County Sheriff’s Office dive units, DPS Air Rescue’s cold-water diver, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office rescue crews. There’s no further information at this time, and the investigation is underway.

