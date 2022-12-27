Police: Drunk driver crashes through Taqueria Pico de Gallo on Christmas Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after South Tucson Police say a drunk driver drove through a popular restaurant, Taqueria Pico de Gallo.

The crash happened on Christmas Eve. Now, the family who owns this restaurant is left to pick up the pieces.

Adan Delgado and his family have owned this restaurant for more than thirty years.

“I was just taken aback,” he said of the crash. “I hurried up, and got there shortly afterwards. Come to see that this vehicle was in there, in the restaurant.”

Thankfully, nobody in his family and staff was at the restaurant the time of the crash. But, the damage done to this family-owned business, still hurts.

“It shut us down completely. We have no way to get into our restaurant through the original entrance,” Delgado said. “We can only go through the back way and we are even limited there because of the extent of the damage that the driver caused. Our dining room is destroyed. The roof is also destroyed.”

He said the car also caught fire while still inside the building which caused even more damage. “From the extent of it and talking to the South Tucson building inspector we’re looking at starting in six months,” he said. Now, he said his family has to work through how to stay in business while these repairs are made.

According to the South Tucson Police Department, the driver was driving under the influence. While police haven’t given a name yet, the man did sustain minor injuries during the crash. An investigation is underway.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with costs. You can find the link to the page here .

