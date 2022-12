TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27.

We are currently searching for a suspect in the area south of Grant and Fairview who shot at officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop.



No officers or community members were injured in this incident.



According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue.

People are advised to avoid the area.

