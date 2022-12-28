6 injured; 3 children in critical condition after crash in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people, including three children, have been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Avondale Wednesday morning.

According to fire crews, officers and paramedics responded to the area of 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found two adults and four children who were seriously injured. Three of the children and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The fourth child and the second adult were being treated for less-severe injuries.

Video from the scene showed a Ford Mustang and a passenger van were involved head-on, but specifics on the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.