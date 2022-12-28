Advertise
Couple found dead in home near Douglas, carbon monoxide poisoning likely

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after a couple was found dead on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27 in their Cochise County home.

First responders were called around 5:30 p.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres, near Douglas, for a report of suspicious activity.

Neighbors told authorities that a child was outside and trying to get inside the home with no success. Neighbors tried to help, but also were unable to get the people inside to open the door.

Once first responders forced their way inside, they found an unresponsive man and woman. The couple, both 47 years old, were pronounced dead and taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

Douglas fire crews tested carbon monoxide levels in the home and determined they were twice the lethal limit. An outside heating unit was being used inside without proper ventilation, likely resulting in the excessive build up of carbon monoxide.

