FIRST ALERT FORECAST - More rounds of rain on the way

Rain chances - Next 7 Days
Rain chances - Next 7 Days(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Valley rain, mountain snow, and cloudy skies knocked temperatures in to the 50s and 40s for most of Wednesday – a far cry from the 70s we experienced Tuesday afternoon. Moisture will continue to retreat through the evening and overnight hours with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s by Thursday morning. Another chance for light rain arrives Thursday afternoon and evening, before quickly exiting east Thursday night. Conditions should dry out Friday into Saturday ahead of our next storm system Sunday. Outside of Saturday’s brief warm-up, highs look to stay slightly below normal through the new year.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. First Alert Action Day. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of an early shower. Partly sunny otherwise. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

